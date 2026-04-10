Starmer Slams Trump, Cites Energy Volatility

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced rare public frustration over global political pressures and sharply distanced himself from U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric in comments published Thursday.

"I’m fed up," Starmer told The New York Times, signaling an unusually blunt tone as he addressed the impact of international instability on the United Kingdom.

He pointed in particular to volatile energy costs, arguing that British households and businesses are bearing the brunt of decisions made abroad.

Families and firms in Britain are being hit with "wild swings" in their energy bills, Starmer said, attributing the instability to "the actions of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin or Trump across the world."

His remarks reflect ongoing concerns in the U.K. over energy security and affordability following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as broader geopolitical uncertainty.

The prime minister’s comments also underscored a clear effort to draw a contrast with Trump, who recently posted a profanity-laced message on social media threatening to wipe out “a whole civilization.”

Asked about the statement, Starmer did not hedge.

"Let me be really clear about this," he said. "They are not words I would use — ever use — because I come at this with our British values and principles."

The response highlights Starmer’s attempt to position himself as a steady and measured leader amid a turbulent global landscape. Since taking office, he has emphasized pragmatism and a return to what he has described as traditional British diplomatic norms.

Starmer has faced mounting domestic pressure to shield consumers from rising living costs, with energy prices remaining a key political issue.

While the government has introduced measures aimed at easing the burden, critics argue that external factors continue to limit its ability to stabilize prices.

By linking those pressures directly to global actors, Starmer appeared to shift part of the blame beyond Britain’s borders while reinforcing his call for a more predictable international environment.

The comments come as the U.K. navigates a complex foreign policy landscape, balancing its longstanding alliance with the United States against broader concerns about global volatility.