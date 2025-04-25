Stacey Abrams Weighs 3rd Bid for Georgia Governor

Stacey Abrams reportedly is considering a third bid for governor of Georgia after two unsuccessful attempts to beat Gov. Brian Kemp, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Abrams has yet to announce her candidacy, and sources told the newspaper that most Democrat insiders doubt she will run. But Fox News Digital reported that sources have confirmed that Abrams is seriously considering it.

The Journal-Constitution noted that Abrams continues to campaign for Democrats using similar rhetoric that she used before launching her previous campaigns, recently giving a speech in Atlanta where she said Democrats should "never let a good crisis go to waste" and take on the Trump administration.

"You are the ones who will see what is broken, and instead of trying to repair what was already a shoddy system, you will build a better one, the right one, the thing we should have had when we began," she said.

"As an influential party leader and two-time gubernatorial candidate, Stacey would be a strong and qualified candidate in any race she chooses to run, or be an influential supporter of another Democratic candidate, if she so chooses," said DeKalb County Democratic Committee chairperson Brandi Wyche.

"Every Georgia Democrat is scared to death Abrams runs again because they know they can't beat her in the primary," Kemp adviser Cody Hall said. "But she's also probably their worst candidate in the general."

"She's run twice, and that's enough to convince me she won't win," Jimmy Johnson, former chair of the Appling County Democratic Committee, told the newspaper, adding, "Can some other Democrat win? Yes, if there is a candidate who can hold 90% of the Black vote and attract rural voters and somehow overcome the GOP's very effective whisper campaign."

"Abrams is great, but she missed the train," added Marilyn Langford, who serves as a vice chair of the group Georgia 9th District Democrats, which helps promote Democrats in northwest Georgia.