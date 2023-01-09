×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stacey abrams | brian kemp | beto orourke | georgia | governor | campaign

Stacey Abrams Teases Another 'Likely' Run at Political Office on TV Show

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 09 January 2023 09:10 PM EST

Democrat Stacey Abrams has had two months to digest her most recent loss in the Georgia gubernatorial election.

And now, she is apparently thinking of running for office again.

For her interview (aired Monday) on actress Drew Barrymore's daytime TV show, Abrams admitted she will "likely" run for public office again — without specifying whether that would entail a state-level position in Georgia, or something on a national scale.

"I will likely run again," Abrams told the show, The Hill reported. "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. If it doesn't work, you try again."

Abrams lost twice to GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in recent Georgia general elections.

In 2018, Abrams finished roughly 55,000 votes shy of Kemp, who had been the Georgia secretary of state for eight years (2010-18).

However, for the 2022 election, Kemp enjoyed a more decisive victory, clinching reelection by almost 300,000 votes and more than 7 percentage points.

With back-to-back defeats in the governor's race, Abrams has elicited national comparisons to Texas politician Beto O'Rourke, who has lost in gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections in recent years — despite enjoying a tremendous fundraising advantage.

In fact, as Newsmax chronicled in November, Democrats spent nearly $200 million on the campaigns for Abrams and O'Rourke; and neither candidate came close to knocking off Gov. Kemp or Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, respectively.

It can be argued whether Abrams spent her campaign war chest in the best of ways. According to a recent report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Abrams' campaign expenses included the rental of a five-bedroom home in Atlanta to film TikTok videos.

The campaign also reportedly paid for "pop-up shops" and a "swag truck" to distribute merchandise, as a means of appealing to younger voters.

"My first responsibility is to make sure anyone who wants to vote can," Abrams said in the Drew Barrymore interview. "Protecting democracy is not about a person. It's about the ideals."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democrat Stacey Abrams has had two months to digest her most recent loss in the Georgia gubernatorial election. And now, she is apparently thinking of running for office again.
stacey abrams, brian kemp, beto orourke, georgia, governor, campaign
322
2023-10-09
Monday, 09 January 2023 09:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved