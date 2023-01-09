Stacey Abrams Teases Another 'Likely' Run at Political Office on TV Show

Democrat Stacey Abrams has had two months to digest her most recent loss in the Georgia gubernatorial election.

And now, she is apparently thinking of running for office again.

For her interview (aired Monday) on actress Drew Barrymore's daytime TV show, Abrams admitted she will "likely" run for public office again — without specifying whether that would entail a state-level position in Georgia, or something on a national scale.

"I will likely run again," Abrams told the show, The Hill reported. "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. If it doesn't work, you try again."

Abrams lost twice to GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in recent Georgia general elections.

In 2018, Abrams finished roughly 55,000 votes shy of Kemp, who had been the Georgia secretary of state for eight years (2010-18).

However, for the 2022 election, Kemp enjoyed a more decisive victory, clinching reelection by almost 300,000 votes and more than 7 percentage points.

With back-to-back defeats in the governor's race, Abrams has elicited national comparisons to Texas politician Beto O'Rourke, who has lost in gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections in recent years — despite enjoying a tremendous fundraising advantage.

In fact, as Newsmax chronicled in November, Democrats spent nearly $200 million on the campaigns for Abrams and O'Rourke; and neither candidate came close to knocking off Gov. Kemp or Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, respectively.

It can be argued whether Abrams spent her campaign war chest in the best of ways. According to a recent report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Abrams' campaign expenses included the rental of a five-bedroom home in Atlanta to film TikTok videos.

The campaign also reportedly paid for "pop-up shops" and a "swag truck" to distribute merchandise, as a means of appealing to younger voters.

"My first responsibility is to make sure anyone who wants to vote can," Abrams said in the Drew Barrymore interview. "Protecting democracy is not about a person. It's about the ideals."