St. Patrick's Cathedral Tricked Into Hosting Trans Activist's Funeral

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York recently expressed shock and dismay after St. Patrick's Cathedral unknowingly hosted a funeral for Cecilia Gentili, a prominent transgender activist and advocate for sex workers and HIV patients.

The event drew criticism from the cathedral's administration due to the nature of the eulogies and the behavior of some attendees, which it deemed disrespectful to the sanctity of the church and its practices.

The archdiocese issued a statement expressing frustration, stating: "Thanks to so many who have let us know they share our outrage over the scandalous behavior at a funeral here at St. Patrick’s Cathedral earlier this week. The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way.

"That such a scandal occurred at 'America's parish church' makes it worse; that it took place as Lent was beginning, the annual 40-day struggle with the forces of sin and darkness, is a potent reminder of how much we need the prayer, reparation, repentance, grace, and mercy to which this holy season invites us."

"At the Cardinal's directive, we have offered an appropriate Mass of Reparation," the cathedral added.

Over 1,000 individuals, many from the transgender community and others in flamboyant attire, gathered at the cathedral to honor Gentili, The New York Times reported. The service included untraditional elements, such as dancing in the aisles and speeches advocating for more access to hormone intervention.

Among the more controversial aspects reported were eulogy brochures that featured Gentili with a halo and inscriptions that some attendees found offensive, such as the words "transvestite," "whore," "blessed," and "mother" above Psalm 25, the Times reported.

The event also featured performances and eulogies that diverged from typical Catholic funeral norms, including a rendition of "This Day" by actor Billy Porter and a eulogy that referred to Gentili as "St. Cecilia, mother of all whores," eliciting a standing ovation.

The cathedral administration clarified that it was unaware of Gentili's background and the planned nature of the funeral, emphasizing that the service was intended for a Catholic individual without any indication of the subsequent proceedings.

Gentili died Feb. 6 at the age of 52.