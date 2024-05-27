'Squad' Reps Omar, Bush Bashed for Memorial Day Gaffe

A pair of far left members of "the Squad" were pulverized in the court of public opinion on Monday after confusing Memorial Day with Veterans Day, a gaffe that forced them to delete and then repost accurate sentiments to social media.

Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., deleted posts that honored "our veterans in St. Louis (Bush) and "heroic men and women who served our country" (Omar). The pair could harvest those posts for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

In a new post, Omar thanked "the brave men and women who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country." In her new post, Bush honored "those who served and lost their lives for our country."

Omar and Bush couldn't delete their original posts quick enough, however.

"These two shouldn't even be in office. Pandering for their programs and using the wrong day to do it. You need to do better. You embarrass not only yourself, but the people whom you serve," read one post fit to print.

Read another post, "Ilhan Omar also deleted her tweet where she confused Veterans Day with Memorial Day. I guess she realized you can't give jobs and housing to dead servicemembers who gave their lives for our country."

"Ilhan Omar misunderstanding Memorial Day is incredibly on brand," wrote Townhall's John Hasson.

Two other prominent Squad members posted nothing at all — about Memorial Day or Veterans Day. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., opted against honoring the lives of the fallen, Breitbart reported.