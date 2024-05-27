WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: squad | ilhan omar | cori bush | memorial day | veterans day | deleted | social media

'Squad' Reps Omar, Bush Bashed for Memorial Day Gaffe

By    |   Monday, 27 May 2024 09:43 PM EDT

A pair of far left members of "the Squad" were pulverized in the court of public opinion on Monday after confusing Memorial Day with Veterans Day, a gaffe that forced them to delete and then repost accurate sentiments to social media.

Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., deleted posts that honored "our veterans in St. Louis (Bush) and "heroic men and women who served our country" (Omar). The pair could harvest those posts for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

In a new post, Omar thanked "the brave men and women who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country." In her new post, Bush honored "those who served and lost their lives for our country."

Omar and Bush couldn't delete their original posts quick enough, however.

"These two shouldn't even be in office. Pandering for their programs and using the wrong day to do it. You need to do better. You embarrass not only yourself, but the people whom you serve," read one post fit to print.

Read another post, "Ilhan Omar also deleted her tweet where she confused Veterans Day with Memorial Day. I guess she realized you can't give jobs and housing to dead servicemembers who gave their lives for our country."

"Ilhan Omar misunderstanding Memorial Day is incredibly on brand," wrote Townhall's John Hasson.

Two other prominent Squad members posted nothing at all — about Memorial Day or Veterans Day. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., opted against honoring the lives of the fallen, Breitbart reported.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A pair of far left members of "the Squad" were pulverized in the court of public opinion on Monday after confusing Memorial Day with Veterans Day, a gaffe that forced them to delete and then repost accurate sentiments to social media.
squad, ilhan omar, cori bush, memorial day, veterans day, deleted, social media, posts, gaffes
254
2024-43-27
Monday, 27 May 2024 09:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved