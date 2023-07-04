×
Tags: squad | cori bush | jamaal bowman | fourth of july

'Squad' Members Scold Americans on July 4th: 'Enslavers, Stolen Land'

By    |   Tuesday, 04 July 2023 05:25 PM EDT

Members of the "squad," among the most liberal members of Congress, were not in a celebratory mood on the Fourth of July, claiming the Declaration of Independence was written by "enslavers," Americans are standing on "stolen land," and reparations should be given to descendants of Black slaves.

Tweets by U.S. Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., on Tuesday showed they had more to complain about than celebrate the 247th birthday of the nation's founding.

"The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn't recognize Black people as human," Bush tweeted, with a raised fist emoji. "Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now."

In May, Bush sponsored legislation calling for $14 trillion in reparations to descendants of enslaved Africans. The legislation was co-sponsored by nine Democrats, including fellow squad members Bowman, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Bowman, one of the most outspoken members in Congress who has frequently clashed with GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, echoed the sentiments of his fellow squad member.

"This July 4th, we must remember that we stand on stolen land toiled by enslaved Africans and recommit ourselves to the fight for freedom, equality, & justice so that these ideals are accessible to everyone, not just a privileged few," he tweeted.

Tuesday, 04 July 2023 05:25 PM
