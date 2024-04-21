WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: spying | sec | privacy | surveillance | stock | market

Lawsuit: SEC Conducting 'Mass Surveillance' of Investors

By    |   Sunday, 21 April 2024 07:05 PM EDT

A new lawsuit claims that the Securities and Exchange Commission is illegally spying on and collecting the data of everyone — mostly Americans — who invest in the stock market.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the New Civil Liberties Alliance on Tuesday, claims that the SEC is forcing "brokers, exchanges, clearing agencies, and alternative trading systems" to collect personal information and funnel every trade made to its data collection and surveillance program known as "Consolidated Audit Trail," or "CAT."

By doing this, NCLA argued that the SEC is violating the Fourth Amendment — the right to privacy and unreasonable search and seizure — as well as placing Americans' financial data at "grave risk."

"By seizing all financial data from all Americans who trade in the American exchanges, SEC arrogates surveillance powers and appropriates billions of dollars without a shred of Congressional authority — all while putting Americans' savings and investments at grave and perpetual risk," Peggy Little, NCLA senior litigation counsel, said.

"The Founders provided rock-solid protections in our Constitution to prevent just these autocratic and dangerous actions. This CAT must be ripped out, root and branch."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new lawsuit claims that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is illegally spying on and collecting the data of everyone - mostly Americans - who invest in the stock market.
spying, sec, privacy, surveillance, stock, market
184
2024-05-21
Sunday, 21 April 2024 07:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved