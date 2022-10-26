Spotify CEO: Kanye West's Music 'Doesn't Violate Our Policy'

Amid a growing movement to cancel Kanye West, Spotify's CEO said the artist's music would not be removed from its platform unless his label requested it.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told Reuters that while the star's recent anti-Semitic comments were "just awful," they were not made in any of his music or other content on Spotify's service and therefore did not violate its policies.

"It's really just his music, and his music doesn't violate our policy," Ek said. "It's up to his label, if they want to take action or not."

According to Reuters, Universal Music's Def Jam label, which owns the copyright to recordings from the artist now known as Ye from 2002 through 2016, has not asked for their removal.

The label did release a statement condemning Ye's remarks, saying "There is no place for antisemitism in our society."

Spotify is increasingly alone in its stance, as the number of companies cutting ties with Ye climbs.

On Tuesday, German athletic brand Adidas ended its relationship with the rapper, after weeks of silence following his remarks.

"Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a press release. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness. After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payment to Ye and his companies."

Breitbart News reports that Hollywood talent agency CAA, Vogue magazine and the fashion house Balenciaga have also terminated relationships with Ye.

Last week, top entertainment industry talent agent Ari Emanuel called on companies doing business with Ye to stop working with him in an opinion piece in the Financial Times.

"Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience," Emanuel wrote. "There should be no tolerance anywhere for West's anti-Semitism. This is a moment in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option."

This is not Spotify's first time taking an unpopular position. When cancel culture came for podcaster Joe Rogan earlier this year over his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine, the company said it was "not in the business of dictating the discourse" of creators.