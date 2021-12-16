Golf Ball Maker Bans Personalized 'Let's Go Brandon' Phrase on Products

According to several media reports, golf equipment producer Titleist has banned customers from adding the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" to their custom imprinted golf balls.

"So @Titleist has now banned the phrase 'Let's Go Brandon!' on their golf balls," content director Caleb Hull posted in a Twitter thread on Dec. 8.

"Worth noting: I was able to order them a month ago and received them," he added. "Now, you are unable to."

The email provided to Hull did not explain what words the company deemed inappropriate. However, the company rules state that they may reject any request.

"Acushnet Company reserves the right to reject orders for imprints on our products that may, in our sole discretion, be inconsistent with our company values or brand identity, including, but not limited to logos, designs and/or personalizations that are negative in nature, advocate violence or illegal activity, or are slurs, hateful, threatening, libelous, defamatory, vulgar, obscene or pornographic," the terms and conditions on Titleist's website read.

Fox News reported similar problems last week when attempting to use "Let's Go Brandon," and tested a plethora of vulgar phrases like: "F Trump," "ACAB," "Antifa," "Kill Cops," "Impeach Trump," and "Kill Trump" without receiving an error message.

Breitbart attempted to order personalized Titleist Pro V1 balls on Wednesday almost a week after the initial reports and had the same experience as Hull and Fox News.

The email sent to the threes sources read in part, "Thank you for your recent golf ball order on Titleist.com. Unfortunately, we cannot accept your custom order in its current form and, as such, it has been canceled in our system."

"Let's Go Brandon" became popular in October after CBS Sports reporter Kelly Stavast mischaracterized a NASCAR crowd chanting an insult against President Joe Biden as cheering on driver Brandon Brown.