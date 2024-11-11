Report: Spirit Flight Hit by Gunfire in Haiti

A Spirit Airlines flight attempting to land in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince was struck by gunfire Monday, forcing it to be diverted to the Dominican Republic, the Miami Herald reported.

A flight attendant was grazed by a bullet, the Herald reported, citing a source. All flights in and out of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince were halted, according to the Herald.

Spirit did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Photos circulating on social media, which Reuters was not able to immediately verify, showed where a bullet hole had pierced the belly of the plane.

Another unverified video, which appears to have been taken by a Spirit employee, shows where another bullet had come through near the back exit door to then strike the overhead bin across the aisle.