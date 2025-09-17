Spirit Crew Scolded While Flying Near Air Force One

Spirit Airlines pilots were scolded by an air traffic controller who made sure they kept their distance from Air Force One, which was carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania on Tuesday.

The controller at one point admonished the flight crew to "Get off the iPad."

The incident was first reported by JonNYC on social media, who wrote, "I'm thinking this 'pay attention, get off the iPad' could really become a thing."

The Spirit flight crew was sharply reprimanded by air traffic control for coming too close to Air Force One as it passed over Long Island.

Spirit Flight 1300, traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Boston, drew repeated warnings when controllers noticed it approaching Air Force One's altitude and path en route to the United Kingdom.

The New York Post reported the commands started with, "Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right," the controller said, according to recordings from liveatc.net. "Pay attention, Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right. Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right, now. Spirit wings 1300, turn 20 degrees right, immediately."

The pilots eventually acknowledged the instructions and began adjusting course.

The controller pressed again on the seriousness of the situation: "Spirit 1300, traffic off your left wing by six mi– or eight miles, 747. I'm sure you can see who it is. Keep an eye out for him — he's white and blue."

Then came the final rebuke, delivered in clear frustration: "Pay attention! Get off the iPad."

Despite the heated directions, officials said Air Force One was never in danger. Spirit 1300 later landed in Boston.

A Spirit spokesman later told CBS News that "safety is always our top priority." The airline added: "Spirit Airlines Flight 1300 followed procedures and Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions while en route to Boston and landed uneventfully."

Trump and the first lady arrived safely at London Stansted Airport after departing from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.