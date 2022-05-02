×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: spiderman | china | sony | censorship

Sony Refuses China's Demand to Cut Statue of Liberty From 'Spider-Man'

Sony Refuses China's Demand to Cut Statue of Liberty From 'Spider-Man'
 The Statue of Liberty is seen on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 02 May 2022 08:48 PM

Chinese moviegoers love U.S. films, but the communist government is not so fond of them seeing America's symbols of freedom, so they often demand film studios cut scenes or themes from the versions shown there.

Spider-Man is having none of it.

"With great power comes great responsibility," says Spidey's code, and Sony Pictures, which distributes the Marvel Studios film, appears to be following Peter Parker's advice in finally standing up the nemesis of free expression.

Sony's previous two Tom Holland Spider-Man movies grossed $116 million and $200 million in China, so when they wanted to distribute "Spider-Man: No Way Home" there, authorities asked Sony to remove the Statue of Liberty from the ending, reports Puck, citing multiple sources.

When Sony said no to the request, Chinese authorities asked if the statue's presence could be lessened in the 20-minute sequence.

Sony considered the request, but ended up making no changes, the sources told Puck. The film ultimately was not distributed in China. It isn't known whether Chinese censors kept the film from being shown or whether Sony decided not to bother.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" grossed almost $1.9 billion worldwide even without showing in China, according to Box Office Mojo, which called it the sixth-highest movie release ever.

U.S. movie studios have been bowing to Chinese censors' demands for years. Warner Brothers recently removed dialogue referring to a same-sex relationship in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" in its Chinese version.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Chinese moviegoers love U.S. films, but the communist government is not so fond of them seeing America's symbols of freedom, so they often demand film studios cut scenes or themes from the versions shown there. Spider-Man is having none of it.
spiderman, china, sony, censorship
242
2022-48-02
Monday, 02 May 2022 08:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved