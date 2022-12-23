House Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill

The U.S. House on Friday approved a roughly $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund the government through most of 2023.

The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The sprawling year-end package funds Biden's top priorities, provides new aid to Ukraine and averts a government shutdown.

The 225-201 vote, plus one voting present, marked the unofficial culmination of a two-year session of Congress that saw lawmakers hurtling from deadline to deadline, sometimes threatening to push the economy to the brink.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.