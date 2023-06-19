John Durham to Testify on Capitol Hill This Week

Special counsel John Durham is expected to testify this week before the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee.

Durham's appearance before the Intelligence Committee is scheduled to take place behind closed doors on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

His appearance in a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee will be at 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Durham last month released a report that culminated a four-year investigation, saying the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents to fuel the probe.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, on Sunday said lawmakers will ask Durham for recommendations on changes to the FBI the panel can pursue.

"He did, however — and I have spoken to him directly — agree that he would give us his insight as to what changes he thinks need to be made, and that’s the work that our … committee is doing," Turner said on CNN’s "State of the Union."

"We're pulling him into our committee to say, OK, now that we have seen that there were abuses, that this was wrong, and that there are problems with FISA itself, what are the recommendations that you think we should pursue? Here are some of the things we’re looking at. What do you think of these?"

Also this week, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is eyeing another vote on her resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

The House on Wednesday failed to pass a resolution to censure Schiff after 20 House Republicans sided with Democrats to cancel resolution.

Luna's resolution sought to censure Schiff "for conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House of Representatives."

It also sought an Ethics Committee investigation into Schiff's "lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information," The Hill reported.

Luna has made changes to the resolution to alleviate concerns among her GOP colleagues. Some "no" votes already had flipped, The Hill said.

Also in the House, lawmakers will vote on a resolution condemning the housing of migrants in schools. They also could try to override President Joe Biden's veto of a resolution that seeks to overturn his student debt relief plan to give $20,000 in loan forgiveness to borrowers.

The Senate this week could vote on the Chile Tax Treaty, which would reduce double taxation and withholding rates, according to Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.