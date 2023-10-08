×
Tags: speaker vote | poll | trump | scalise | jordan

Poll: Republicans Want New Speaker Loyal to Trump

By    |   Sunday, 08 October 2023 08:30 PM EDT

A new survey by YouGov for CBS News found that most Republicans want Rep. Kevin McCarthy's successor as House speaker to be loyal to former President Donald Trump.

Overall, 59% of Republicans want the new House speaker to be loyal to Trump. Among so-called Make America Great Again or MAGA Republicans, that number is as high as 84%.

Another 49% of all Republicans want the next speaker to be part of the MAGA movement. However, 58% said they still want the California Republican's heir apparent to work with Democrats.

More than two-thirds of Republicans, 72%, responded that they want the next speaker to continue the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. The House Oversight Committee led the first hearing late last month.

But Republicans were split on their opinion of McCarthy's ouster. A slight majority, 53%, said they approved, while 47% said they did not. Still, 51% do not think it will have a substantial effect on the country.

The race to replace McCarthy, who was removed in a motion to vacate on Tuesday, is currently between House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Trump threw his endorsement behind Jordan, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, in a Truth Social post on Friday.

Results on Republicans' viewpoint of the speakership is part of the wider YouGov poll of 2,155 American adults conducted between Oct. 4 and Oct. 6. It has a plus or minus 2.9-percentage-point margin of error.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


