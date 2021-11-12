Pelosi Extends House Remote Voting Until Dec. 30

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Friday that House members can continue to vote remotely until Dec. 30 due to concerns over COVID-19.

Pelosi's announcement came in a note to House members posted on her office website.

The note read: "To All Members on Extension of Remote Voting 'Covered Period.' In light of the attached notification by the Sergeant-at-Arms, in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician, that a public health emergency is in effect due to a novel coronavirus, I am hereby extending the 'covered period' designated on January 4, 2021, pursuant to section 3(s) of House Resolution 8, until December 30, 2021."

William Walker, sergeant-at-arms, had notified Pelosi by letter that in "consultation with the Office of 'Attending Physician,' I write to provide further notification that the public health emergency due to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 remains in effect."

The House has allowed remote voting as a way for members to social distance while still fulfilling their duties. The rules initially adopted allowed for proxy voting in 45-day stretches that the Speaker has the option to extend, though the House sergeant-at-arms and the Capitol physician must first confirm that there is still an ongoing public health emergency.

Axios reported in August that, despite initial opposition and a lawsuit from House Republicans, remote voting by House members generally had caught on. Pelosi even was pressed by some House members to make the process permanent, the outlet noted.