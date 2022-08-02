Report: Pelosi Entourage Has 48 Rooms in Taipei Hotel

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's entourage booked 48 rooms in a Taiwan hotel, the United Daily News reported.

The Taiwanese newspaper on Tuesday said Pelosi, D-Calif., will stay at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in the Xinyi District when she visits the island. The hotel refused to confirm, the United Daily News said.

Sanlih E-Television reported that Pelosi would arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday night and conduct a video conference from the hotel early Wednesday. Pelosi then will visit the Legislative Yuan (Taiwan's parliament), before meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen.

The network added that Pelosi will attend a dinner party and travel to the Human Rights Memorial Park in Jingmei District before leaving Taiwan.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stayed at the Grand Hyatt when he traveled to Taiwan on an unofficial visit in March, the United Daily News said.

The Grand Hyatt is relatively close to the Taipei City government office.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan had upset the mainland Chinese communists, who claim self-governing Taiwan as part of their territory.