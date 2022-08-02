Report: Pelosi to Meet Taiwan Leader Wednesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., plans to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday during her visit to the island, Financial Times reported.

Pelosi, whose possible stop in Taiwan has upset the Chinese communist government, will meet with Ing-wen in Taipei, Financial Times said, citing three sources.

The speaker began an Asia trip on Monday in Singapore, and was due to spend Tuesday night in Taiwan, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources.

Although the trip's official itinerary included Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia, Financial Times said Pelosi would be the first speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

China, which opposes all visits by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan, has warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if Pelosi visits the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

Many Republicans, and a few Democrats, urged Pelosi not to capitulate to the Chinese, and to proceed with her trip.

The White House on Monday warned China against overreacting to Pelosi's trip, saying the speaker would have every right to visit the island.

Secretary of state Antony Blinken urged China to act responsibly and "not to engage in any escalation" if Pelosi visits Taiwan.

The U.S. military has been preparing to protect Pelosi, who is flying on a U.S. Air Force aircraft.

Although few experts believe China would try to shoot down Pelosi's plane, Financial Times reported, Chinese fighter jets might attempt to intercept it – something that could trigger a dangerous situation, because the U.S. military would be compelled to protect Pelosi and her delegation.

"If there's a decision made that Speaker Pelosi or anyone else is going to travel and they ask for military support, we will do what is necessary to ensure a safe conduct of their visit," Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said, Financial Times reported.

"We're going to watch this very, very closely. We're going to make sure that she has a safe and secure visit," National Security Council communications head John Kirby said Monday.

A senior Taiwanese official told Financial Times that China had not increased its military activity near the island during the past week, though the communists had stepped up movements around Taiwan prior to that.

The Financial Times reported that China conducted live-fire drills on Pingtan, an island in the Taiwan Strait, and other drills in the South China Sea last week, and was planning more exercises.

Pelosi decided to go ahead with her trip despite Biden administration officials, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan, explaining the risks to her.