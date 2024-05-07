Speaker Johnson: 'I Intend to Lead This Conference'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. said he is not going anywhere.

Amid a motion to vacate threat from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Johnson said Tuesday he would seek the speakership after the November elections.

"I intend to lead this conference in the future," Johnson said while speaking to reporters. "The most important thing that we have to do right now is govern the country well. I am glad to have the support of President Trump."

Johnson met with Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. on Monday as they continue to threaten to force a vote on whether he should remain speaker.

The vote has little chance of succeeding as Democrats said they would provide Johnson enough votes to remain in the speaker's chair. Trump has also opposed the motion to vacate, Johnson said.

At the press conference, Johnson also criticized the ongoing criminal investigations against Trump, calling it a "borderline conspiracy." Johnson said he would explore Greene's request to defund the special counsel investigating Trump.

"President Trump has done nothing wrong," Johnson said. "It has to stop. You're going to see the United States Congress address this in every possible way that we can because we need accountability.

"At the end of the day, it's bigger than President Trump. It's about the people's faith in our system of justice and we're going to get down to the bottom of it. All these cases need to be dropped."

Johnson and Greene will be meeting again today.