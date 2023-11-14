Speaker Johnson: Separation of Church, State 'a Misnomer'

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the phrase "separation of church and state" is a misnomer.

"People misunderstand it," Johnson said on CNBC's "Squawk Box," when asked about him praying on the House floor.

In his CNBC interview, Johnson argued that "faith, our deep religious heritage and tradition is a big part of what it means to be an American," The Hill reported. He further argued that "morality" must be kept among Americans "so that we have accountability."

"That's why I think we need more of that," he said. "Not an establishment of any national religion, but we need everybody's vibrant expression of faith, because it's such an important part of who we are as a nation."

The CNBC journalist questioned Johnson about the separation of church and state.

Johnson referred to Thomas Jefferson's 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists Association of Connecticut, which had expressed concerns about religious liberty.

"They did not want the government to encroach upon the church, not that they didn't want principles of faith to have influence on our public life. It's exactly the opposite," Johnson said.

Johnson, who was elected speaker last month, faced criticism of his Christian faith, The Hill noted. An op-ed in The New York Times published earlier this month claimed Johnson's election as speaker "reflects the strength of white evangelical voters' influence in the House Republican caucus."

Before taking the oath of office last month, Johnson brought his Bible to the rostrum, saying, "The Bible is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority … each of you, all of us," according to The Associated Press.