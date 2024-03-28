Speaker to Senate: Announce Trial Date for Mayorkas

House impeachment managers and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday requesting that the Senate schedule an impeachment trial for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Republican-controlled House narrowly passed two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas by a single vote on Feb. 13. The House charged that Mayorkas has "willfully and systematically" refused to enforce existing immigration laws and breached the public trust by lying to Congress and stating that the border was secure.

Johnson released a statement Thursday, saying: "Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has violated the public trust and willfully refused to follow federal immigration laws. He deserves to be impeached and the American people demand that those responsible for the border crisis be held accountable."

Johnson's letter concluded: "We call upon you to fulfill your constitutional obligation to hold this trial. The American people demand a secure border, an end to this crisis, and accountability for those responsible."

The articles of impeachment against Mayorkas will be delivered to Schumer when the Senate returns from spring recess on April 10.

After the Mayorkas impeachment last month, President Joe Biden released a statement in which he claimed Republicans are not interested in border security and described Mayorkas as decorated public servant.

"History will not look kindly on House Republicans for their blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that has targeted an honorable public servant in order to play petty political games," the White House said.

Since Biden took office in 2021, there have been over 7 million illegal crossings at the southern border. Earlier this week, the Northern Border Security Caucus alerted Mayorkas that agents are on pace to arrest more than 14,000 illegal immigrants attempting to cross the northern border with Canada.