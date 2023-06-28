Politico: Trump Allies Furious With McCarthy

While former President Donald Trump remained silent on comments about him from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Trump's allies were not.

McCarthy on Tuesday told Breitbart that Trump is "stronger today than he was in 2016” hours after telling CNBC he didn't know whether Trump was the "strongest" Republican candidate to defeat President Joe Biden.

Politico reported Wednesday that top aides to Trump and allies who know both men were perplexed by McCarthy suggesting Trump might not be the strongest GOP candidate.

The New York Times reported that McCarthy phoned Trump on Tuesday to apologize for the comment on CNBC.

McCarthy owes his speakership to Trump, who endorsed the Californian for the position. Trump also kept quiet after McCarthy and Biden worked out a debt ceiling agreement while conservatives criticized the deal.

Other people looked to Trump campaign hand Brian Jack to help patch up things because he also advises McCarthy.

McCarthy's apology and comments to Breitbart did little to calm "the fury in Trump's inner circle," Politico reported. There's a belief that McCarthy takes advantage of Trump when it's beneficial but fails to show "unflinching loyalty" in return.

Some Trump allies already are wondering why McCarthy hasn't endorsed Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

"At what point is it OK for Kevin McCarthy not to endorse Trump?" one GOP consultant told Politico. "Donald Trump has been very good to Kevin McCarthy."

Some lawmakers loyal to Trump would be more than happy to force a vote to oust the speaker if Trump do desired, according to the report.

"If Donald Trump wanted … he could have him out as speaker by the end of the week," the consultant told Politico.

Politico also reported that McCarthy's damage control made things worse.

McCarthy allies sent fundraising emails and texts Tuesday claiming, "Trump is the STRONGEST opponent to Biden!"

Unfortunately for the speaker, fundraising off Trump's name without permission is a huge no-no. The former president's team requires explicit approval for any campaign to use his name and likeness.

On Tuesday night, McCarthy's team was asked by Trump's team to take down the fundraising pitch.

McCarthy's comments on Tuesday were not the first time McCarthy upset Trump's allies. After the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol, McCarthy floated the idea of censuring Trump and later was caught on tape discussing the idea of asking the then-president to resign.