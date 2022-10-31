McCarthy Says He's 'Better Prepared' for Speaker's Gavel Than in Past

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, said in a recent interview that he is "better prepared" to lead as speaker in the lower chamber, which Republicans are anticipated to regain control of in the midterm elections.

In 2015, McCarthy came close to becoming speaker but dropped out after suggesting House Republicans' investigation into the 2012 attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, to have been politically motivated.

McCarthy faced conflict among more conservative and traditional Republicans. The conservative House Freedom Caucus, which had 40 members at the time of McCarthy's run, endorsed Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla. for the position. Then-Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, also ran, although the post ultimately went to then-Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

McCarthy now is hoping his alliance with Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will grant him the support of the Freedom Caucus, of which Jordan is the founder and former chair.

"Probably my biggest advocate is Jim Jordan," McCarthy expressed in an interview with New York Magazine.

In an interview with Punchbowl News, McCarthy stated he believes he will win the speakership regardless of how large the GOP majority is.

"I think I can win [the speakership] with any seat majority," he told Punchbowl News.

"If I'm even up for speaker, that means we won seats. I've been [the top House Republican for] two cycles. I've never lost seats; I've only won," he added.

McCarthy told Punchbowl News that if he doesn't win the position, it is "not God's plan for me to [be] speaker."

As it stands, Republicans are poised to control the House, according to FiveThirtyEight, with an 81% likelihood.