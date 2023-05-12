Rep. Spanberger: No Pay for Congress During Debt Spat

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., said members of Congress should not be paid until they resolve the debt ceiling crisis.

Her comments came Friday in a letter to House chief administrative officer Catherine Szpindor.

"I write today to express my deep concern about the potential for the United States to default in its debt," she said. "Congress has failed to protect seniors, servicemembers, veterans, and all Americans who would be impacted by a default.

"As such, I request that you prepare to withhold U.S. Member of Congress pay until Congress has lifted the debt ceiling. If the American people and the American economy are suffering as a result of congressional inaction, then Members of Congress should not be rewarded with their pay.

"America's working families understand the basic principles of fairness — if you don't do your job, you don't get paid."

The Hill reached out to Szpindor for comment.

Meanwhile, a debt limit meeting between President Joe Biden and top lawmakers that had been scheduled for Friday was postponed, with leaders agreeing to meet early next week, a White House spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

Aides from both sides have started to discuss ways to limit federal spending, as talks on raising the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling to avoid a default creep forward, people familiar with the discussions said.