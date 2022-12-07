Spanish Authorities Intercept Packages Containing Animal Eyes

The Spanish National Police this week intercepted three packages containing animal eyes sent to two Ukrainian consulates in Spain. The packages follow a trend of similar ones sent last week.

According to El Mundo, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, confirmed the seizure of the envelopes. He also noted how 21 other packages of similar ilk had been sent to Ukrainian representatives in 12 other countries.

"We will continue to work effectively to protect Ukraine from the enemy and from our victory," he proclaimed following the intercept.

In one instance, the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid received a letter bomb. No one was seriously hurt. But an embassy employee sustained a finger injury as a result of an explosion, which occurred after he opened the letter.

Swedish terrorism expert Hans Brun said, according to Breitbart, that bombs were also sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Minister of Defense Margarita Robles, the Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base and the U.S. Embassy in Spain. He then went on to note that more such packages would be sent in the future.

"There is a clear risk," Bruns said, "that more explosive devices will appear either in Spain or in other countries against similar targets.

"The choice of targets is interesting. Quite a lot of shipments have been sent to important institutions. It suggests a certain degree of planning and ability to get enough material together. If more shipments like this appear, it will be interesting to follow what type of targets are attacked and, if so, where."