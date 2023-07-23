×
Spain's PM Sanchez Claims Election Victory for Left

Sunday, 23 July 2023 06:42 PM EDT

No clear winner emerged in a nailbiting finish to Spain's election on Sunday as the right failed to fulfill predictions of a victory big enough to push Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez from power. The two leading parties will seek to negotiate coalition deals in pursuit of a governing majority but analysts warned the process could end in a hung parliament and another election.

With 100% of votes counted by 1:30 a.m. on Monday (2330 GMT), the opposition center-right People's Party (PP) had 136 seats in parliament while Sanchez ruling Socialists (PSOE) had 122 seats.

Both were short of the 176 seats needed to govern. But the Socialists performed better than forecast while the PP failed to clinch a predicted clear majority, injecting drama into the vote counting.

The parties with the greatest potential to be kingmakers were nearly even with right Vox on 33 and far-left Sumar on 31 seats.

The result meant that Sanchez went from likely outgoing premier to a potential contender to form another government. 

The Teneo advisory firm put Sanchez' odds of forming a coalition far above those of PP leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, with a 45% probability he could negotiate a deal with far-left Sumar and smaller parties. But it assigned the same percentage probability to a new election being required.

The lack of a clear result cast a shadow on Spain's current presidency of the European Union council and risked unsettling markets.

Speaking to jubilant supporters outside the PSOE's central Madrid headquarters late on Sunday, Sanchez said Spaniards had rejected the "backward-looking bloc, which proposed a total repeal of all the progress we have made over the last four years."

In a more muted address at the PP headquarters across town, Feijoo insisted his party had won the election and would seek to avoid uncertainty by speaking to all willing parties to form a government. Vox leader Santiago Abascal said Sanchez could block any attempt by the right to form a government.

King Felipe VI will invite Feijoo, the top vote winner, to try to secure the prime ministership. In a similar situation in 2015, PP leader Mariano Rajoy declined the king's invitation, saying he could not muster the support.

If Feijoo declines, the king may turn to Sanchez with the same request. The law does not set a deadline for the process but if no candidate secures a majority within two months of the first vote on the prime minister, new elections must be held.

Sanchez called a surprise snap election after the left took a drubbing in local elections in May.

Sunday's vote coincided with what would have been many Spaniards' summer holidays and one of the hottest months in the sunbaked nation. Voters showed up in swimsuits and used ballots as fans while polling stations brought in air conditioners or moved voting tables outside.

Turnout was up, at 70.40% compared to 66.23% in the last election in 2019.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


