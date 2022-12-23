×
Spanish Police Arrest Pornography Maker on FBI's Most Wanted List

(FBI)

Friday, 23 December 2022 05:26 PM EST

Spanish police on Friday said they had arrested one of the U.S. FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitives who was staying at a hotel in Madrid under a false identity.

Michael James Pratt, a New Zealand citizen and co-owner of GirlsDoPorn.com, is charged with sex trafficking by force and production of child pornography.

He had been sentenced to life in prison for child pornography, sexual exploitation and sexual assault in the United States.

Police said he was involved in the audiovisual production of pornography, recruiting underage girls and young women through deception between 2012 and 2019. He earned more than $17 million with those activities.

Only 57 criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list have been apprehended outside the bureau's jurisdiction, Spanish authorities said, adding that it was the first time this has occurred in Spain.

Police said the fugitive placed online advertisements offering "modeling" jobs, which turned out to be pornographic recordings.

He paid other women to act as "bait" and convince the victims the recorded material would not be published online.

Sometimes, victims were held against their will and forced to perform sexual practices to which they had previously expressly refused consent, police said. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


