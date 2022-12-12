NASA Chief Spoke With SpaceX President, COO About Musk's Twitter Antics

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he spoke with the head of SpaceX, raising concerns about Elon Musk's controversial presence on Twitter potentially affecting the space company.

Nelson said he asked Gwynne Shotwell, the president and COO of SpaceX, earlier this month if Musk's Twitter engagements would affect business at SpaceX.

"Tell me that the distraction that Elon might have on Twitter is not going to affect SpaceX," Nelson said, according to NBC News.

Shotwell responded, "You have nothing to worry about," according to Nelson's account of the conversation.

Nelson told NBC News that he and Shotwell are not worried about SpaceX, spearheaded by CEO Elon Musk.

"I hugged her with a smile on my face because I know she is running that thing. She's running SpaceX," he said.

Just hours after the Orion capsule returned to Earth, completing the Artemis 1 mission, Nelson spoke to reporters after a press conference on Sunday.

SpaceX transports NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, saving the space agency billions.

SpaceX is also working on future Artemis missions, which will land astronauts on the moon for the first time in almost 50 years.