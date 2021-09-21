New Space Force Uniform Draws Sci-Fi Comparison

The Space Force's new uniform bears a striking resemblance to that of James T. Kirk aboard the Starship Enterprise.

According to Military.com, the U.S. military unveiled its new prototype uniform on Tuesday at the Air Force Association's Air Space & Cyber conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

The uniform includes a dark navy blue, almost black coat. The buttons follow along a V-shape trim on the right side, unlike the uniform of the Air Force, which the Space Force was spun off from, that has buttons following down the middle and pairs with a set of gray slacks.

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond says the uniform's six buttons, which bear the branch's new logo, represent Space Force taking its place as the sixth branch of the military.

It will be some time, however, before Space Force Guardians will wear the uniforms full time, as notes are still being considered on how the final product will look.