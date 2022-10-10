Russia Aiming to Build Own Space Station, Exit ISS

Russia continues to seek building its own space station and discontinue participation with the U.S. in outer space.

The Russian news agency Interfax recently reported that Russia's cooperation with NASA could end as a early as 2024.

Moscow officials then announced that they hope to continue visiting the International Space Station (ISS), but only through next year, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"We and our government are extending our participation in the operation of the station until 2024 and are starting to think about designing and building a new station," a Russian government representative said during a NASA teleconference dedicated to the SpaceX Crew-5 mission.

"We understand that this will not happen quickly, so we will probably continue to fly until the new infrastructure is available that will provide us with a permanent presence in low Earth orbit, at least."

The Post reported that Russia's actions reportedly are not the result of bad blood between Moscow and Washington, but instead out of interest in building something sustainable for future endeavors.

Work on a Russian space station is not expected to be completed until at least 2028, the Post reported.

Relations between the U.S. and Russia have worsened since President Vladimir Putin began an unprovoked attack on Ukraine in late February.

Russia's choice to distance itself from the ISS could damage the country's future trade endeavors, NASA said, the Post reported.

Just last week, The Washington Post reported that the SpaceX launch of another quartet of astronauts to the ISS included a Russian cosmonaut. The newspaper said that, "given the frayed relations between the United States and Russia, the flight is seen as yet another symbol that the countries are finding a way to cooperate in space."

India's NDTV in July reported that Russia's announcement that it will leave the International Space Station "after 2024" raises critical questions about the outpost's future viability.