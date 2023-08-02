Space Command Decision Cements Tuberville-Biden Feud

The feud between Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and the Biden administration was further cemented this week with the White House's cancellation of former President Donald Trump's planned move of Space Command to Alabama.

The Alabama delegation was reportedly rankled by the decision, including Tuberville, whose quarrel with the administration stems from a Pentagon decision to pay for the travel expenses of military members seeking abortions in other states.

Tuberville, former Auburn University football coach, has single-handedly blocked more than 300 military appointees since March, exasperating the White House and Pentagon.

"As soon as Joe Biden took office, he paused movement on that decision and inserted politics into what had been a fair and objective competition — not because the facts had changed, but because the political party of the sitting President had changed," Tuberville said in a Monday statement.

The administration maintained that the decision to nix the move was based on how it would impact "operational readiness to confront space-enabled threats."

"The deciding factor for President Biden in deciding to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs was operational readiness. Pure and simple," said national security adviser John Kirby, according to The Hill. "Had nothing to do with Senator Tuberville's holds. Had nothing to do with partisan politics."

Some Republicans are skeptical and believe Tuberville's stance has given the administration an excuse to keep Space Command headquarters in Colorado and out of Alabama, a red state the White House has taken issue with since it passed a near-total ban on abortion.

"There are a good amount of people in the business community and center-right who essentially feel whether or not the Space Command decision is related to Coach's holds, it certainly has given the Biden administration political cover," one Alabama Republican source told The Hill.

"With the entire circus [the holds have] created, it's totally impossible for discussion to be about the merits," the source added. "It's unfortunate."

The White House has worked to keep its tiff with Tuberville at the forefront, with officials mentioning him almost every day for weeks. Biden accused Tuberville of causing "a growing cascade of damage and disruption" late last week.

Biden and Tuberville traded barbs into Tuesday, with Tuberville posting on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: "All of these jobs are being done. My holds are NOT affecting national security."

The White House responded on X on Tuesday, sharing several headlines about issues the holds have caused and asked, "This you?"

Tuberville wasn't the only Alabama Republican who questioned the timing of the White House's decision.

"There's a reason why the president waited until the first business day that Congress was out," the Alabama Republican source told The Hill. "He knew there were going to be real consequences if he took this action. This is not something that's going to end today. The Alabama delegation is very much united behind and not going to drop this."