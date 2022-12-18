WH Adviser: 'Disruptive' for Biden to Visit Border

White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms questioned whether it is "the best use of resources" when asked on CBS's "Face the Nation" why President Joe Biden has not been to the southern border since becoming chief executive, despite a crisis during his administration in which a record number of migrants have entered the United States.

"Well, you have to remember ... when the president travels it is not like you or I jumping on an airplane and getting off and going to our destination," Bottoms said. "Everything comes to a halt. So all of these things are in consideration for the president: Is that the best use of resources, all of the resources that will be diverted on the ground when the president makes a visit?"

The remarks came among continued criticism from Republicans that Biden has never visited the border as president and as the Title 42 policy put into place during the Trump administration is due to expire on Wednesday.

That expiration has caused fresh concerns about a crisis at the border, with El Paso, Texas, for example, facing such a wave of asylum seekers as the deadline nears that it has declared a state of emergency, The Hill reported.

Bottoms said on "Face The Nation" that Biden is working on the problem in the White House, but "it's a bit more disruptive for the president of the United States to travel" than for other Americans.

As for the issue of immigration, Bottoms said, "It's something that he ran on. And what we know over the past two years, every single thing that the president has run on, he's put time and resources into addressing that."

Bottoms added, "Immigration, we know, is a problem that he did not create. Our issues with immigration are decades-long issues, and he will continue to lean in through the White House and through Congress to get comprehensive immigration reform done."