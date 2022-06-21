Nearly 2M Southern Border Migrants Released Into U.S. Under Biden

Nearly 2 million migrants have been released into the U.S. under President Joe Biden, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

The latest Biden administration disclosures in Biden v. Texas revealed that in May, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released 95,318 migrants who had been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border.

That brought the total of southern border migrant releases under the Biden administration to 1,049,532, the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) said.

Add to that total the number of "got-aways" — migrants who eluded capture or did not turn themselves in to Border Patrol — and unaccompanied minors, and that total comes to 1,946,252 migrants that crossed over the southern border and into the U.S. under Biden, CIS said.

"None of them had visas or other permission to do so — they just came right in, often with DHS or ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] metaphorically holding the door," CIS resident fellow in law and policy Andrew Arthur wrote.

"That's a larger population than the 38th largest U.S. state, Nebraska, meaning that it's more people than live in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and more people than live in America's fifth largest city, Phoenix, Arizona."

The Washington Examiner's Byron York said that the DHS number of 1,049,532 migrants was enormous enough.

"That is greater than the population of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, D.C., and the president's home state of Delaware," York wrote. "It's a lot of people.

"And remember, it is the total number of illegal border crossers allowed to stay in the U.S., not the total number caught at the border."

Arthur explained the 1,049,532 total this way: "By way of comparison, that is more people released into the United States than the total number of migrants Border Patrol agents at the southwest border apprehended in any given fiscal year between 2007 and 2020."

Got-aways were estimated at around 700,000 since Biden took office, the Examiner said, and the number of unaccompanied minors was 190,053.

"If all those 190,053 unaccompanied minors were placed into one school district, it would be the nation's 10th largest," Arthur wrote. "That's bigger than school districts in Dallas, Charlotte, Philadelphia, San Diego, and many others."

Arthur added that "none of this is going to change anytime soon" because Biden has used executive orders to implement his policies.

"You should be prepared for longer commutes, larger class sizes, more extended waits in your local emergency room, higher state and local taxes, even more inflated housing costs," Arthur wrote. "President Biden is not going to change his border policies, unless and until the courts or the electorate force him to."

Biden v. Texas, a lawsuit filed by the states of Texas and Missouri, seeks to prevent the Biden administration from throwing out the "remain in Mexico" policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, implemented under former President Donald Trump.

"Remain in Mexico" required migrants to wait south of the border until their asylum claims were adjudicated.