×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: southern border | middle eastern | terrorists | 911 | attacks | nuclear | poll

All Israel News Poll: Americans Fear 'Nuclear 9/11'

By    |   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 08:50 AM EDT

Nearly two-thirds of Americans fear that Middle Eastern terrorists will attempt to launch 9/11-style terror attacks, according to a new All Israel News/McLaughlin & Associates poll.

A total of 66% of Americans say they are "worried" or "very worried" by such a scenario, with 46% saying they fear terrorists will enter the U.S. through Mexico to pull off 9/11-style attacks.

Another 20% said they fear that terrorists entering at the southern border will attempt a "nuclear 9/11" with nuclear "dirty" bombs.

The All Israel News/McLaughlin & Associates survey also found that Evangelical Christians are more concerned than their fellow Americans.

A total of 79.1% of Evangelicals fear Middle Eastern terrorists coming through Mexico want to pull off major attacks inside the U.S., with 60.4% worried about 9/11-style attacks, and another 18.7% worried about a "nuclear 9/11."

Joel C. Rosenberg, in his book "The Libyan Diversion," wrote about the threat of terrorists, drug runners and human traffickers exploiting the border crisis.

"I want to be clear – the plot of THE LIBYAN DIVERSION may feel 'ripped from tomorrow's headlines,' but I pray it never really becomes reality, and I ask you to join me in this prayer," Rosenberg said in an All Israel News column on Wednesday.

"But is there reason to be worried that the White House and so much of Washington is so distracted – diverted – by other issues that they could be blindsided by attacks that could, and should, be preventable?"

All Israel News said it planned to release more poll details on Wednesday.

The poll's methodology, such as the number of people surveyed and the margin of error, was not announced.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nearly two-thirds of Americans fear that Middle Eastern terrorists will attempt to launch 9/11-style terror attacks, according to a new All Israel News/McLaughlin & Associates poll.
southern border, middle eastern, terrorists, 911, attacks, nuclear, poll
277
2023-50-31
Wednesday, 31 May 2023 08:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved