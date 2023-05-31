All Israel News Poll: Americans Fear 'Nuclear 9/11'

Nearly two-thirds of Americans fear that Middle Eastern terrorists will attempt to launch 9/11-style terror attacks, according to a new All Israel News/McLaughlin & Associates poll.

A total of 66% of Americans say they are "worried" or "very worried" by such a scenario, with 46% saying they fear terrorists will enter the U.S. through Mexico to pull off 9/11-style attacks.

Another 20% said they fear that terrorists entering at the southern border will attempt a "nuclear 9/11" with nuclear "dirty" bombs.

The All Israel News/McLaughlin & Associates survey also found that Evangelical Christians are more concerned than their fellow Americans.

A total of 79.1% of Evangelicals fear Middle Eastern terrorists coming through Mexico want to pull off major attacks inside the U.S., with 60.4% worried about 9/11-style attacks, and another 18.7% worried about a "nuclear 9/11."

Joel C. Rosenberg, in his book "The Libyan Diversion," wrote about the threat of terrorists, drug runners and human traffickers exploiting the border crisis.

"I want to be clear – the plot of THE LIBYAN DIVERSION may feel 'ripped from tomorrow's headlines,' but I pray it never really becomes reality, and I ask you to join me in this prayer," Rosenberg said in an All Israel News column on Wednesday.

"But is there reason to be worried that the White House and so much of Washington is so distracted – diverted – by other issues that they could be blindsided by attacks that could, and should, be preventable?"

All Israel News said it planned to release more poll details on Wednesday.

The poll's methodology, such as the number of people surveyed and the margin of error, was not announced.