New data from Customs and Border Protection shows that for the first time since President Joe Biden took office there has been a significant drop in reported cases of encounters at the southern border.

On Monday, the CBP released data indicating that border officers had made 164,303 encounters with non-citizens attempting to cross the border in Oct.

CBP acting Commissioner Troy Miller made the following statement regarding the matter:

"We continue to work diligently to identify and dismantle transnational criminal organizations that smuggle contraband and migrants into the U.S. October marks the third straight month of declining unauthorized migrant encounters along the Southwest border — with particularly sharp drops in families and unaccompanied children — and CBP’s workforce continues to work with partners across the federal government and throughout the hemisphere to disrupt the smugglers intent on exploiting vulnerable migrants for profit.”