Almost 600K Evaded Authorities at Southern Border in FY2022

About 600,000 people have evaded authorities while crossing the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022, a notable increase from just under 400,000 "gotaways" in FY2021.

An unidentified source at Customs and Border Protection told Fox News that federal authorities recorded over 2.3 million encounters with migrants at the southern border, as well as 599,000 migrants who have crossed the border and evaded authorities entirely, from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022.

"The U.S. Border Patrol is caught between the political agenda and Mexico's thirst for profit, while the long term effects of illegal immigration thrive. The economy effects parallel the physical and psychological effects that the victims of sexual abuse will bear for their entire lives," said an unnamed Department of Homeland Security official, who spoke to The Daily Caller under the condition of anonymity.

Former ICE Director Tom Homan added, "There's a reason they didn't turn themselves into the Border Patrol and claim asylum and get released and get a free plane ticket or a bus ride to the city of their choice and apply for a work visa. That's a pretty good deal. There's a reason they didn't do that. And the reason is they don't want to be fingerprinted."