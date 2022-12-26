×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: southern border | immigration | border patrol

Almost 600K Evaded Authorities at Southern Border in FY2022

Texas border (Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 26 December 2022 05:07 PM EST

About 600,000 people have evaded authorities while crossing the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022, a notable increase from just under 400,000 "gotaways" in FY2021.

An unidentified source at Customs and Border Protection told Fox News that federal authorities recorded over 2.3 million encounters with migrants at the southern border, as well as 599,000 migrants who have crossed the border and evaded authorities entirely, from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022.

"The U.S. Border Patrol is caught between the political agenda and Mexico's thirst for profit, while the long term effects of illegal immigration thrive. The economy effects parallel the physical and psychological effects that the victims of sexual abuse will bear for their entire lives," said an unnamed Department of Homeland Security official, who spoke to The Daily Caller under the condition of anonymity.

Former ICE Director Tom Homan added, "There's a reason they didn't turn themselves into the Border Patrol and claim asylum and get released and get a free plane ticket or a bus ride to the city of their choice and apply for a work visa. That's a pretty good deal. There's a reason they didn't do that. And the reason is they don't want to be fingerprinted."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
About 600,000 people have evaded authorities while crossing the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022, a notable increase from just under 400,000 "gotaways" in FY2021.
southern border, immigration, border patrol
203
2022-07-26
Monday, 26 December 2022 05:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved