Southern Border Engagements up 60% Since Last February

United States Customs and Border Protection agents had 164,973 migrant engagements at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, according to data released Tuesday.

The statistic marks a 60% increase in southern border engagements from February 2021, which saw 101,099 encounters.

In a statement, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said that "February … registered a slight uptick in the number of encounters along the Southwest border, with most individuals arriving from Mexico and the Northern Triangle, and the majority of noncitizens expelled under Title 42."

According to the National Review, while the winter months usually see a slowdown in border crossings, in January, border agents encountered 153,941 migrants along the southern border — the highest number recorded for that month since 2000.

In light of the growing number of crossings, the Biden administration has enacted Title 42, a policy first implemented by the Trump administration. Under Title 42, illegal migrants can be immediately expelled based on their COVID-19 status.

However, the Department of Homeland Security is reportedly planning to tell Mexico that Title 42 could expire in April, which could cause a rise in attempted border crossings.