CBP: 170K May Border Encounters Double Biden's First Month

The latest Customs and Border Protection (CBP) report for May logs almost 170,000 southern border encounters, more than double the roughly 71,000 encounters recorded during President Joe Biden's first month in office.

CBP reported 169,244 encounters at the southern border in May, coupled with another 35,317 encountered at ports of entry by the Office of Field Operations, for a total of 204,561 for the month, and a cumulative total of more than 1.6 million for the fiscal year so far.

Although the number of encounters decreased by 6% compared to April and by 25% from last year, CBP still recorded an average of 3,500 encounters between ports of entry each day, and another 1,273 at the ports, according to the agency.

"As a result of comprehensive planning and preparation efforts, there has been a significant reduction in encounters along the Southwest border since the return to full Title 8 immigration enforcement on May 12. As we continue to execute our plans — including delivering strengthened consequences for those who cross unlawfully while expanding access to lawful pathways and processes — we will continue to monitor changes in encounter trends and adjust our response as necessary," said Senior Official Performing the Duties of CBP Commissioner Troy A. Miller.

"At the same time, CBP remained laser-focused on our national and economic security missions this month: managing increased passenger throughout at the start of a busy summer travel season and increasing seizures of dangerous drugs by 10% over April," Miller said.

The May numbers represent the end of Title 42 on May 11, with 98,850 coming in before that date, and another 70,394 coming in after.

"CBP continues to enforce U.S. immigration law and apply consequences to those who enter without authorization and do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States," the agency said in the press release announcing the May numbers. "With the Title 42 public health Order no longer in place, CBP is processing all individuals encountered at the border using its longstanding Title 8 authorities."

In the current Fiscal Year 2023, which started Oct. 1, 2022, the agency reported a total of 1.6 million encounters along the southern border so far compared to 2.3 million in 2022, 1.7 million in 2021, and just 458,088 in 2020.

According to the agency, 78,414 illegal migrants were encountered when Biden took office in January 2021, growing to 101,099 in February, and 173,277 in April of that year alone.