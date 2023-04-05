Nikki Haley: Biden's Border 'Is a Crisis'

Nikki Haley, a leading 2024 GOP presidential primary candidate, made her visit to the U.S. southern border, saw the crisis with her "own eyes," and concluded President Joe Biden cannot ignore the issues and wish it away.

Ultimately, Haley wrote in a New York Post column, it is Biden and Democrats who need to go away in order to "end this crisis with real leadership."

"I saw the consequences of this crisis, time and again," Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the U.N., wrote.

"The only reason we haven't solved the border crisis is because President Biden is not up to the job.

"Biden thinks if he doesn't talk about the border crisis, it doesn't exist."

And Washington, D.C., is complicit, too, according to Haley.

"The crime and drugs streaming into our country barely register on his radar," she wrote. "It took him nearly two years as president just to go to the border.

"While he stayed in Washington, millions of people illegally came into the country. So did millions of fentanyl pills and other deadly drugs.

"Biden, like so many in D.C., would rather use the border for political gain than solve these urgent and deadly problems.

"Biden's border failure hurts every American."

Haley detailed the crisis she witnessed at Biden's border.

"I saw the piles of trash from earlier crossings, including baby formula and baby shoes," she wrote. "I saw the footprints, some just hours old, from people who broke the law to come here. Some are families in search of a better life. Others are criminals and child traffickers who get rich ruining lives."

Those on the border, which she said Biden is ignoring, are growing angry over the administration's belief there is no crisis, failing to aid local law enforcement and federal immigration rank-and-file members.

"I saw that Americans have the determination to restore the rule of law, protect our families from drugs and crime, and stem the flow of illegal immigrants," she wrote. "Local law enforcement told me they're doing everything they can, but they aren’t getting the support they need.

"And federal immigration law enforcement say morale is nonexistent and their job is basically baby-sitting. Their hands are tied; they've had to catch-and-release when they should catch-and-deport."

Ultimately, the solutions are "not rocket science."

"Securing our borders is essential to national security," she wrote. "So long as Joe Biden is president, the border crisis will get worse.

"Defeating him is the first step to securing our borders, stopping the fentanyl and crime wave, and finally ending illegal immigration. What I saw at the border Monday should upset every American. And it should spur us to end this crisis with real leadership."

Haley is running third in most GOP primary polls, behind former President Donald Trump and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not officially declared a presidential campaign.