×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: southern border | crisis | democrats | boycott | homeland security | committee

Dems to Boycott Border Crisis Hearing in Texas

By    |   Tuesday, 14 March 2023 04:23 PM EDT

All 15 Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee will boycott a hearing at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday because they say the Republican majority plans to use it to overstate the border crisis, the Washington Examiner reported.

"After careful consideration, Committee Democrats have decided not to participate in the Republicans' field hearing this week," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told the Examiner in a statement.

"Unfortunately, it has become clear that Republicans planned to politicize this event from the start, breaking with the committee's proud history of bipartisanship. Instead of a fact-finding mission to develop better border security and immigration policies, Republicans are traveling to the border to attack the administration and try to score political points with their extreme rhetoric — despite having voted against the resources border personnel need."

Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., said last week that the committee hearing would be held in the Rio Grande Valley. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and others are set to testify.

Green was critical of Democrats for inviting their own witness, an official with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), then refusing to attend the hearing.

The witness still intends to testify, the Examiner reported.

"It's deeply disappointing that the minority members of the committee have chosen to bail on this week's full committee field hearing in Texas, only after they invited and confirmed a minority witness for one of the panels," Green said in a statement to the Examiner.

"The only message their absence sends is that they are uninterested in coming to the table to have a conversation about the devastation that this border crisis is having on Americans and their communities across the country. We will continue to encourage our Democrat colleagues to get out of the D.C., echo chamber and meet Americans where they are to discuss the biggest issues facing them."

Thompson said Democrats visit the border on their own and are aware of the situation.

In February, every Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee also declined to attend a meeting at the southern border.

Others slated to testify include: Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe, and National Border Patrol Council Vice President Chris Cabrera.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
All 15 Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee will boycott a hearing at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday because they say the Republican majority plans to use it to overstate the border crisis, the Washington Examiner reported.
southern border, crisis, democrats, boycott, homeland security, committee
367
2023-23-14
Tuesday, 14 March 2023 04:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved