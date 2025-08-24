WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: south | korea | missiles | north

North Korea Test-Fires Two New Air Defense Missiles: KCNA

North Korea Test-Fires Two New Air Defense Missiles: KCNA

Sunday, 24 August 2025 01:25 PM EDT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the test-firing of two new air defense missiles, state media said Sunday, after Pyongyang accused Seoul of fomenting tensions on the border.

The test-firing, which took place Saturday, showed that the two "improved" missile weapon systems had "superior combat capability", the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The KCNA report did not explain the new missiles in any detail, only that their "operation and reaction mode is based on unique and special technology". It also did not specify where the test had been conducted.

"The firing particularly proved that the technological features of two types of projectiles are very suitable for destroying various aerial targets," KCNA said.

Photos released by KCNA showed air defence missiles soaring into the sky and the flash of the purported interception of an incoming projectile.

Kim is pictured listening to a briefing by a military official, a pair of binoculars sitting next to him on his desk.

The North Korean leader separately communicated an "important task" for the defence science sector to carry out before a key party meeting, the report added.

South Korea's military said Saturday it had fired warning shots at several North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the heavily militarised border separating the two countries earlier in the week.

UN Command put the number of North Korean troops that crossed the border on Tuesday at 30, Yonhap news agency reported Sunday.

Pyongyang state media quoted Army Lieutenant General Ko Jong Chol as saying the incident was a "premeditated and deliberate provocation".

"This is a very serious prelude that would inevitably drive the situation in the southern border area where a huge number of forces are stationing in confrontation with each other to the uncontrollable phase," Ko said.

- Ukraine lesson -

Analysts say Pyongyang appears to be accelerating the development of air defence missiles aimed at countering drones, citing the KCNA report that specifically mentioned "drones and cruise missiles".

"The North is bolstering air defence missiles against low-altitude flying drones and cruise missiles," said Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

The development of such air defence missiles attests to "Pyongyang's recognition of the necessity to enhance its capabilities... based on lessons it learned" fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine, he added.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have said the North sent over 10,000 soldiers to Russia in 2024 -- primarily to the Kursk region -- along with artillery shells, missiles and long-range rocket systems.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded fighting for Russia, Seoul has said.

New South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has sought warmer ties with the nuclear-armed North and vowed to build "military trust", but Pyongyang has said it has no interest in improving relations with Seoul.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the test-firing of two new air defense missiles, state media said Sunday, after Pyongyang accused Seoul of fomenting tensions on the border.The test-firing, which took place Saturday, showed that the two "improved" missile weapon...
south, korea, missiles, north
469
2025-25-24
Sunday, 24 August 2025 01:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved