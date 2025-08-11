Trump, South Korea's Lee to Meet Aug. 25 on Security, Economy

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and President Donald Trump are to hold their first summit meeting on Aug. 25 in Washington to discuss strengthening the two nations' alliance and economic security partnership, Lee's office says.

Lee, who was elected president in a snap election in June, has made it a top priority to help his export-dependent country navigate the dramatic changes in the global trading environment triggered by Trump's tariff policies.

Developing the security alliance to "a future-oriented comprehensive security alliance" and economic security partnership will feature highly in the meeting, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told a briefing.

Based on the tariff deal reached last month, the two leaders will seek to push forward a partnership in the manufacturing sector, including in semiconductors, batteries, and shipbuilding, Kang said.

Trump announced on July 30 the countries had reached a trade deal that would subject South Korean goods to 15% import duties, lowering the tariff he had initially set against one of America's top trading partners.

Trump has said South Korea will announce investment plans at the upcoming summit and that Seoul had committed to making $350 billion of investments to be "selected" by him.