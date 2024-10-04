WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: south korea | defense costs | u.s.

South Korea Agree on 5-Year Plan to Share Defense Costs

Friday, 04 October 2024 07:08 AM EDT

The United States and South Korea on Friday agreed on a new five-year plan on sharing the cost of keeping American troops in South Korea, South Korea's foreign ministry and the U.S. Department of Statement said.

For 2026, the nations agreed to raise defense cost by 8.3% to 1.52 trillion won ($1.13 billion), South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Seoul and Washington launched the talks earlier than usual in what was seen as a bid to conclude the negotiations before the U.S. election in November.

Lee Tae-woo, South Korea's chief negotiator, and Linda Specht, the top U.S. negotiator for talks on defense cost sharing with Korea, finalized the new deal after eight rounds of talks that began in April, held just before the existing deals were due to expire next year.

Some 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea as part of efforts to deter nuclear-armed North Korea.

South Korea began shouldering the costs of U.S. deployments, used to fund local labor, the construction of military installations and other logistics support, in the early 1990s.

During his presidency, Republican nominee Donald Trump criticized South Korea, a key U.S. ally, for not contributing enough to defense costs and called for it to pay up to $5 billion annually for the U.S. military presence.

Negotiations between the two countries continued for months, and under President Joe Biden, they reached an agreement for South Korea to raise its contribution by 13.9%, the largest increase in nearly two decades.

The cost sharing rise for 2026 compares with the average annual increase of 6.2% for the past five years, to factor in higher maintenance costs and additional local staff, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

For 2027~2030, they agreed to use the Consumer Price Index as a reference and work to make sure the annual increase does not exceed 5%, it said. ($1 = 1,339.6400 won) 

Newsmax's Zoe Papadakis contributed to this report.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States and South Korea on Friday agreed on a new five-year plan on sharing the cost of keeping American troops in South Korea, South Korea's foreign ministry and the U.S. Department of Statement said. For 2026, the nations agreed to raise defense cost by 8.3% to...
south korea, defense costs, u.s.
319
2024-08-04
Friday, 04 October 2024 07:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved