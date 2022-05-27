×
Tags: south china sea | missile launch | viral video

Viral Clip Purportedly Captures Missile Launch in South China Sea

Great Wall 236 submarine
A Great Wall 236 submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)(Mark Schiefelbein/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 May 2022 12:41 PM

A viral video released this week on social media claims that an airliner recorded a missile launch in the South China Sea, though no airline has confirmed the incident.

A Twitter user, who gives his name as John Carter and describes himself as an "airbus captain" among other things, uploaded a video claiming that it was sent to him by "a fellow Airline Pilot friend" who got it from "one of his colleagues at a foreign airline."

There is no indication in the video of when it was recorded.

The tweet continued: "They were over the South China Sea & were issued a last-minute hectic call from ATC [air traffic control]: 'turn left, 90 degrees immediately!!' Chinese sea launched ballistic missile from a PLAN [Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy] Submarine!"

Another tweet said, "To their bewilderment, they spotted a SLBM [submarine-launched ballistic missile] emerging from the sea below their previously intended flight path!! PLAN Missile Submarine launch with very little regard to Commercial Air Traffic in the area!! That would've been me on the 'delivery end' of that Missile 30 years ago!"

A Facebook post containing the same video claims that it was recorded on a Cathay Pacific 777. However, a spokesperson for Cathay Pacific told The War Zone that "There is no record of such an occurrence involving any of our flights."

Newsfront
