South Carolina Poll: No 2-Way Race; 'Trump Versus the Field'

South Carolina is an important early 2024 GOP primary state, but it is also one lining up to be difficult for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, as former President Donald Trump runs away in the latest polling of likely voters.

Trump remains a strong runaway at 41%, gaining 7 points on DeSantis (18%) in the past month, as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (12%) and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., (10%) suck up support from the anti-Trump faction in their home state, according to the latest National Public Affairs poll.

Since May, Trump picked up 2 points, while DeSantis dropped 5 points, taking a 16-point lead to a 23-point edge on the field.

"Trump's federal indictment is a non-issue," the NPA poll analysis memo read, calling it "a race for second place." "This is not a two-man race right now. It's Trump versus the field.

"And it isn't close."

Former New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie's entrance into the race apparently has had more of an impact in the poll as he has gained 3 points in support.

"Trump's federal indictment hasn't changed anything," the poll analysis memo continued. "Republican primary voters still strongly support him as their 2024 nominee. Former President Trump is typically immune to this traditionally negative news coverage, and is practically bolstered by it.

"At a minimum, South Carolina primary voters do not plan to hold it against him. In fact, nearly one-third of voters say the indictment makes them 'more likely' to support him as the nominee and 40% say it 'doesn't impact their decision.'"

Anti-Trump pundits tend to claim he is not the choice for the GOP nomination because, while he has a strong MAGA base, he fails to pull in independents. This poll appears to refute that.

Trump drew a plurality of 28% support among self-identified independents, leading Haley (16%), DeSantis (13%), Scott (12%), and Christie (11%) in the pivotal demographic.

National Public Affairs polled 809 likely 2024 GOP presidential primary voters in South Carolina from June 20-21. While the poll was not conducted on behalf of any candidate, there are ties to former Trump campaign officials Bill Stepien and Tim Murtaugh. No margin of error was given.