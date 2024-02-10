×
Haley Campaign Takes Aim at Trump's Age

By    |   Saturday, 10 February 2024 02:33 PM EST

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's campaign is running ads in an attempt to knock the GOP front-runner for his age.

The Haley campaign told The Hill that a mobile billboard will weave its way through the former South Carolina governor's home state on Saturday, with planned stops in the Myrtle Beach area, including one at a Trump rally. The billboard is said to show videos of a seemingly confused former President Donald Trump, 77, and President Joe Biden, 81.

The video, dubbed by the Haley campaign as the "Grumpy Old Men" series, which originally ran as an ad, will show clips of Trump mistaking Sioux City, Iowa, with Sioux Falls, South Dakota. 

According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump is leading Haley in her state's primary polling, 65% to 32%, as of Saturday. South Carolina's GOP primary will be held on Feb. 24.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 10 February 2024 02:33 PM
