State Dept Condemns South African Raid of US Processing Center

The State Department is criticizing a recent raid of a center in South Africa that was processing applications for the U.S. refugee program.

South African law enforcement raided the center on Tuesday, detaining seven Kenyan nationals who were working there illegally, South Africa's Home Affairs Ministry said.

The center in Johannesburg was processing applications by white South Africans under the Trump administration's new program giving them priority for refugee status in the U.S.

The Kenyans were working at the center alongside U.S. officials despite entering South Africa on tourist visas that did not allow them to work, the Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

It said no U.S. officials were arrested in the raid Tuesday, and it was not a diplomatic site.

The State Department said that U.S. officials were detained while performing humanitarian support to Afrikaners and their passport information was publicly released.

"This can only be seen as an attempt to intimidate U.S. government personnel in South Africa on official business," the State Department said.

"The United States will not tolerate such behavior toward its government's officials – or toward any of its citizens – who are legally and peacefully operating abroad," the State Department added.

"The public release of personal identifying information puts the official in harm's way," the State Department added.

Although the center is staffed by U.S. refugee officers, it is not an embassy and therefore is not considered U.S. sovereign territory.

President Donald Trump earlier this year set the lowest refugee admissions cap in U.S. history, directing that most of the 7,500 available slots be allocated to white South Africans.

Critics have argued the move misuses the refugee program, which is traditionally open to people of all nationalities who are fleeing danger or persecution regardless of race.

Trump has repeatedly said Afrikaners face "hateful rhetoric" and "disproportionate violence," and in setting the refugee cap directed that "the admissions numbers shall primarily be allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa."

He has said the program should be open to Afrikaners facing "illegal or unjust discrimination," a standard that differs from current refugee criteria based on conflict, violence, or persecution.

South Africa's government has rejected Trump's claims, calling them completely false.

South Africa's Foreign Ministry said it had "formal diplomatic engagements with both the United States and Kenya to resolve this matter," but the State Department said it wants those responsible to be held accountable.

The seven Kenyan nationals were given deportation orders and banned from entering South Africa for a five-year period, South African authorities said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.