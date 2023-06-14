Super PAC Launches to Support Miami Mayor Suarez

Supporters of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Wednesday launched the SOS America PAC through a six-figure digital advertising buy in the states of New Hampshire, Iowa, and Nevada to promote the Florida Republican as a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination.

"America needs conservative Mayor Francis Suarez for President," said SOS America PAC spokesman Chapin Fay in a press release. "As our nation faces anti-police and pro-crime Democrat leadership in cities across the nation like Baltimore, Portland, and New York City, the achievements of first-generation American Mayor Suarez underscore the need for immediate nationwide adoption of his approach."

Politico announced his entry into the 2024 fray on Wednesday, stating he filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

Suarez has not officially announced his campaign, but on "Fox News Sunday" this week, the mayor said he will be making a "major announcement" as expectations grow that he'll join the field of Republicans seeking the nomination.

"My announcement is to stay tuned," he said Sunday, adding that next week he is planning a "big speech in the Reagan Library, and I think it's one that Americans should tune into."

Fay commented that under Suarez's leadership, Miami's economy is thriving, with the city having the nation's lowest unemployment rate at 1.4%.

"Mayor Suarez' fiscal policies have achieved the city's lowest tax rate since the 1960s, the creation of 8,000 new jobs, and an additional $1 billion in wages to Miami's economy," Fay said.

In the advertising spot, a narrator says that President Joe Biden has "failed America" through increased crime, attacks on law enforcement, and "unchecked borders."

The ad goes on to point out that under Suarez, Miami is on track for having the lowest crime rate since the 1930s, and shows the mayor explaining in an interview that taxes in his city are at their lowest level and that the city is seeing double-digit growth.

The spot further notes that Suarez "fully funded the police department and equipped police officers to preserve law and order," and as a result, the city's crime rate plummeted.

The PAC, in its announcement Wednesday, noted that Miami has achieved several high points under Suarez, including being the top city in tech and job migration, number one in pandemic recovery and wage growth, and being named America's healthiest city for the third year in a row.

Suarez, the son of Cuban immigrants, was elected as Miami's mayor in 2017, after having served as a Miami City Commissioner. He is married to Gloria Fonts Suarez, and they are the parents of a son and a daughter.