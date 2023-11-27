Soros Sent $250K to Anti-Israel Group With Hamas Ties

A foundation backed by progressive billionaire George Soros sent $250,000 to an anti-Israel group that has ties to Hamas and was a driver of myriad pro-cease-fire rallies across the U.S. in the weeks after Hamas massacred more than 1,200 people in Israel, the Washington Examiner reported Monday.

Foundation to Promote Open Society, one of many groups in the empire of Soros' Open Society Foundations, sent the contribution to the Education for Just Peace in the Middle East in 2022.

Education for Just Peace in the Middle East — also known as the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) — in turn sponsors the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) National Committee, which has links to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, groups that have been designated by the State Department as terror organizations.

Soros' group also granted $450,000 to USCPR in 2018 and 2021, the Examiner reported.

The report comes one month after a New York Post investigation found that Soros had funneled more than $15 million to groups behind the anti-Israel protests since 2016. Some $13.7 million of that was steered through the Tides Center, an advocacy group that has justified the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

"George Soros and his son Alex have a long history of supporting the most radical organizations across the planet, and that includes pro-Hamas organizations that support the most heinous kind of behavior," Media Research Center vice president Dan Schneider told the Post. "We've called on George Soros to withdraw this funding, but he seems very determined to continue supporting antisemitic organizations that want to upend western civilization."

On its website, USCPR promotes "Stop the Gaza Genocide" protests across the country, including two on Monday in Houston and Oakland. One such protest, Nov. 4 in Washington, D.C., resulted in antisemitic vandalism and the defacing of statues.