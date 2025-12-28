Soros Family Donated $71K to Letitia James Since '19

Liberal billionaire George Soros and members of his family have directly funneled more than $71,000 into political campaigns backing New York Attorney General Letitia James since 2019, the New York Post reported Sunday.

That includes $31,000 to support James’ reelection bid in 2026, according to the Post, citing campaign contribution records.

Records show George Soros personally donated $18,000 in July 2024, while his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Soros, added $13,000 in May.

Combined with earlier contributions, Soros and his family have sent James roughly $40,000 more since 2019, the report said.

However, the total does not account for indirect backing that James receives through left-wing organizations funded by Soros, including millions directed to the Working Families Party, the Post reported.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations have poured more than $865,000 into the New York branch of the WFP since 2018, according to the report.

James first rose to prominence in 2003 as the first WFP candidate elected in New York, winning a City Council seat in Brooklyn.

While she strategically dropped the WFP label during her 2018 run for attorney general — instead running as a Democrat alongside then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo — James has continued to embrace the party’s far-left agenda and accepted its endorsement again during her 2022 reelection campaign, the Post reported.

"George Soros has spent years financing the radical left’s most extreme projects, and the outcome is almost always the same: instability and disorder that is destroying our state," Michael Henry, a Republican running to unseat James in 2026, told the Post.

James used her office to pursue civil fraud cases against President Donald Trump, zeroing in on his business valuations and finances.

Critics say the actions amounted to political lawfare, citing unprecedented legal theories, selective enforcement, and massive penalties designed to cripple Trump’s business and derail his presidential campaign rather than address clear criminal violations.

Trump notched a major legal win in August when a New York appellate court overturned more than $500 million in fines imposed earlier in the case.

James has also faced legal scrutiny of her own. In October, the Department of Justice brought charges against her on mortgage fraud charges tied to a property she owns in Virginia.

However, the case was dismissed when a judge ruled that the federal prosecutor was unlawfully appointed.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.